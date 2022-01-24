Man who told police his partner self-harmed jailed for knife attack

Joshua Nigh was charged with wounding, breaching a restraining order and tending to pervert the course of justice. - Credit: Archant

A man from Weston has been jailed for slashing his partner's wrist with a knife after telling police she had self-harmed.

Joshua Nigh, 33, of Douglas Road, had a restraining order not to see the victim, although Bristol Crown Court heard that the pair had been drinking together before she put a knife to her arm for a 'release'.

Nigh told her, "If you are going to do it, do it like this", before forcing the blade into her arm damaging a tendon and slicing a nerve leaving her needing surgery.

When arrested, Nigh denied causing the damage and later, when granted bail, called the victim demanding that she change her statement to police.

Judge James Patrick told the defendant: "These are very serious offences.

"In my judgement, you are dangerous and out of control when drunk."

Nigh pleaded guilty to wounding, three charges of breaching a restraining order and one charge of doing an act tending to pervert the course of justice.

The court also heard he had a previous conviction for assaulting the same woman, as well as his father.

He was handed a five-year extended sentence, comprising of four years' prison and 12 months' extended licence.