Advanced search

Weston man pays tribute to best friend by fundraising mountain walk

PUBLISHED: 07:27 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 15 October 2020

Gavin Hancockwith his best friend Sam, who died last year due to heart complication.

Gavin Hancockwith his best friend Sam, who died last year due to heart complication.

Archant

A Weston man trekked to the summit of Snowdon to raise money for charity in memory of his best friend who died last year due to heart complications.

Gavin Hancock 3-day climb to Snowdon's summit raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his best friend Sam.Gavin Hancock 3-day climb to Snowdon's summit raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his best friend Sam.

Gavin Hancock, 25, spent three days climbing, as a tribute to his friend Sam, while raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

He has raised £188 so far through his Go Fund Me page, with support from family and friends.

Gavin said: “Sam was my best friend through my teenage years and young adult life. Communication dropped through long distance and different colleges but when we would catch up often it felt like nothing changed. He certainly brought life and happiness to any occasion.

“I wanted to do my three-day climb in his memory and to raise money to help people like Sam with heart complications – although he never let it stop him from being happy.”

Gavin Hancock 3-day climb to Snowdon's summit raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his best friend SamGavin Hancock 3-day climb to Snowdon's summit raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his best friend Sam

You can still support Gavin by logging on to uk.gofundme.com/f/3-day 039s-of-snowdon-every-trail

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Theatre given ‘lifeline’ £300k funding grant to help its survival

John Crockford-Hawley has written a book on the Blakehay Theatre. Picture: Sally Heath

Laird: Weston need to put together ‘a string of results’

Scott Laird and Bob Flasket after Weston's 6-0 win over Dorchester Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hat-tricks from Grubb and Waite seal Weston’s passage into next round of FA Cup

Dayle Grubb scored 88 goals in 314 apperances during his first spell with Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Restaurant to reopen in Dolphin Square

Prezzo at Dolphin Square.

Weston man pays tribute to best friend by fundraising mountain walk

Gavin Hancockwith his best friend Sam, who died last year due to heart complication.