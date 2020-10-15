Weston man pays tribute to best friend by fundraising mountain walk
PUBLISHED: 07:27 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 15 October 2020
Archant
A Weston man trekked to the summit of Snowdon to raise money for charity in memory of his best friend who died last year due to heart complications.
Gavin Hancock, 25, spent three days climbing, as a tribute to his friend Sam, while raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.
He has raised £188 so far through his Go Fund Me page, with support from family and friends.
Gavin said: “Sam was my best friend through my teenage years and young adult life. Communication dropped through long distance and different colleges but when we would catch up often it felt like nothing changed. He certainly brought life and happiness to any occasion.
“I wanted to do my three-day climb in his memory and to raise money to help people like Sam with heart complications – although he never let it stop him from being happy.”
You can still support Gavin by logging on to uk.gofundme.com/f/3-day 039s-of-snowdon-every-trail
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.