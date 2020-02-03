Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google Archant

A Weston man has been ordered to pay more than £1,600 after playing loud music at his flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Simmonds, of Stradling Avenue, was summoned by North Somerset magistrates to attend court on January 24, after North Somerset Council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from his home at unreasonable times, sometimes right through the night.

Officers visited neighbouring homes where complaints had been received and confirmed the music was so loud it was causing severe nuisance.

Simmonds continued to play loud music even after a noise abatement notice was served, allowing the council to obtain a warrant and enter the premises to seize any noise-making equipment.

He was found guilty as a result of two different breaches of the noise abatement notice and failure to attend the court hearing.

He also received an £880 fine and was made to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £704.

The magistrates also ordered Simmonds to give up his electrical goods.

Cllr Mike Bell, the council's executive member with responsibility for regulatory services, said the case had caused misery for the neighbours.

He said: "Repeatedly playing loud music can have a devastating effect on the quality of day-to-day life.

"We will not allow people to ruin the lives of others with their selfish actions.

"This case sends a strong message and is a warning to others who think it is acceptable to behave in this manner."