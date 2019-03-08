Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

A neighbour has spoken of his fear after a Weston-super-Mare man caused £10,000 worth of damage to cars by smashing them with a sledgehammer.

Shayne Oakley, of Locking Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage to property after damaging three vehicles in the road on February 7.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a sledgehammer and a large animal bone to carry out the offences.

North Somerset Courthouse heard on March 27 how Oakley caused ‘extensive damage’ to a Range Rover, Ford Mondeo and VW camper van at around 1pm.

The camper van had its windscreen smashed with the animal bone, while glass and back panels were destroyed on the two cars.

An off-duty police constable had his attention drawn to the sound of smashing glass and alarms ringing.

The officer confiscated the weapons and interviewed an intoxicated Oakley, aged 42, who the officer claimed was ‘at breaking point’.

In a victim impact statement the Mondeo owner, John Trudgian, said he was ‘fearful of Oakley’s actions’.

He said: “This ordeal has had a huge impact on my life and work as I also work from home. I am concerned about what will happen in the future.

“He would bang on our door with a set of dumbbells and intimidate us, I am worried and nervous about parking on the driveway and my colleague no longer feels safe to park here.

“I have felt the need to increase CCTV to ensure anything which happens in the future will be recorded, I am fearful of his actions.”

Sally Donaldson, defending, said Oakley should be spared a custodial sentence because he is ‘a vulnerable individual with physical and mental health needs’ who would be ‘susceptible to bullying’.

Magistrates gave ‘serious consideration’ to imprisonment but ruled it would be ‘unjust in the circumstances’.

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order which includes 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He also has a six-month curfew between 7am-7pm each day and will wear an electronic tag.

Oakley must pay £540 in compensation to the three vehicle owners.