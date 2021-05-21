News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:44 PM May 21, 2021   
Harry Chave, of Milton in Weston, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

A 20-year-old man is due to stand trial in July after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence. 

Harry Chave, of Milton in Weston, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court to face trial on this charge on July 20, along with a second public order offence. 

The charges relates to an incident which happened in the immediate aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at Christon Hill, in Christon, on December 27 last year.

Chave made his first appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on May 11 where he entered a not guilty plea to the racially aggravated public order charge. 

