Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge
Published: 4:44 PM May 21, 2021
A 20-year-old man is due to stand trial in July after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.
Harry Chave, of Milton in Weston, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court to face trial on this charge on July 20, along with a second public order offence.
The charges relates to an incident which happened in the immediate aftermath of a two-vehicle collision at Christon Hill, in Christon, on December 27 last year.
Chave made his first appearance at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on May 11 where he entered a not guilty plea to the racially aggravated public order charge.
