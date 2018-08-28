Can you identify this Weston man?
PUBLISHED: 17:31 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 January 2019
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour.
The police are appealing for help in identifying this man who they believe may be able to help with reports of harassment.
It is possible he frequents Weston-super-Mare’s town centre.
If you recognise him, or have any information which may help, call 101 and quote reference number 5218172978 and ask to speak to PC 4883 Whatley.