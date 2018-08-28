Advanced search

Can you identify this Weston man?

PUBLISHED: 17:31 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 January 2019

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man is wanted for questioning in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour.

The police are appealing for help in identifying this man who they believe may be able to help with reports of harassment.

It is possible he frequents Weston-super-Mare’s town centre.

If you recognise him, or have any information which may help, call 101 and quote reference number 5218172978 and ask to speak to PC 4883 Whatley.

