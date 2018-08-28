Can you identify this Weston man?

The man frequents Weston’s town centre. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

A man is wanted for questioning in connection with reports of anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police are appealing for help in identifying this man who they believe may be able to help with reports of harassment.

It is possible he frequents Weston-super-Mare’s town centre.

If you recognise him, or have any information which may help, call 101 and quote reference number 5218172978 and ask to speak to PC 4883 Whatley.