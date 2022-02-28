Man to run half marathon for charity despite collapsed lungs

Jason Burgh will run his first half marathon for charity. - Credit: Jason Burgh

A Weston man will run the Cardiff half marathon to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Jason Burgh, aged 35, says he will be fundraising for the Myasthenia charity Myaware, after his uncle was diagnosed with the rare condition last year. Myasthenia is an autoimmune disorder that weakens the muscles over time.

This will also be Jason's first ever half marathon. Making it even more difficult will be his lung condition which has needed two operations for four collapsed lungs.

Jason works at a mental health hospital but wanted to set himself a new challenge after competing in the national Tough Mudder endurance course and the Spartan Race.

Jason said: "It's hard to exercise and run now because of my lungs but that's why I wanted to set myself a new challenge.

"I'm running to raise awareness for my uncles condition as it's not well known and needs funds to help research.

"I want him to feel the people around him are always there for him.

The Cardiff half marathon will take place on Mother's Day.

Jason has set up a JustGiving donation page for the charity which can be accesses here.