Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston

Published: 5:45 PM January 20, 2021

A resident said he has spotted rats on multiple times around the Marine Lake. - Credit: Submitted

North Somerset Council has confirmed action is being taken to reduce the number of rats around Marine Lake in Weston.

Walkers have reported an increase in the number of rodents in the area during the pandemic.

A council spokesman said: "We did work there last year and we are going to put some measures in place to combat the issue with rats in the coming days - including baited traps.

"Rats are neophobic which means it takes them a while to get used to new things in their environment. This means that they can avoid bait for up to 10 days, so it can take at least 14 days to notice the effect."

Austin Sayer, who reported sightings, believes the rise could be due to household waste being put out in bags, rather than bins, in nearby Claremont Crescent.

He said: "There has been a steady increase in the numbers I have spotted and it is the last animal you want to see during a pandemic as it is known to carry disease.

"Just next door on Claremont Crescent the houses do not have wheelie bins or recycling bins and the waste is left in bags on the street for collection which only encourages the vermin to stay put in the Marine Lake area and no doubt multiply."

Claremont Crescent residents are currently on a weekly waste bag collection, North Somerset Council confirmed. - Credit: Submitted

The council confirmed the properties are currently on a weekly bag collection service as they are houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

A spokesman said: "These are all HMOs and the residents have nowhere to store bins. As a result, they are on the weekly bag collection service.

"Ideally, we would like them all to be on the bins/box collection rounds but residents do not want to store the containers inside properties. There are no front gardens either so there is no alternative."