Weston Marine Lake to be dredged for Summer opening

Weston's Marine Lake will be dredged later this week. - Credit: Archant

More than 30,000 tonnes of silt will be removed from Weston's Marine Lake this week with a summer reopening on the horizon.

North Somerset Council was given the go-ahead to begin dredging the lake on Thursday (March 17).

A section of Knightstone Road, by the lake, will be closed from 7am to 5pm on this day to enable equipment to be moved onto the site. A diversion will be set up.

More than 30,000 tonnes of silt will be removed from the lake. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The council's executive for the seafront, parks and lakes admitted the delay in securing the licence to dredge the lake has been frustrating as it looks to press on with £300,000 of promised spending.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "It is frustrating it has taken so long to get the licence, but while we were waiting we worked with contractors and dredging experts to ensure we were geared up and ready to go as soon as the licence was issued.

"Now that we have finally got the go-ahead, I am excited at the prospect of this much-needed work happening and being able to re-open the lake in good time to be enjoyed by our residents and visitors this summer."

It is hoped the lake will be back in use by June, with two faulty sluice gates set to be replaced as well.

Working alongside the council, Weston Marine Lake Mudlarks will help with future arrangements for the restored lake.

The council previously outlined major investment plans for the area's marine lakes. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset heritage champion, John Crockford-Hawley believes the dredging will do well to commemorate the lake's 95th anniversary.

Cllr Crockford-Hawley said: "It is 95 years since work started on the creation of a Marine Lake in Weston and this latest project to remove silt and restore swimming, paddling and possible boating uses will be much appreciated by locals and visitors.

"Since Victorian times there have been several attempts to trap Weston's tide though none, bar this, left the drawing board. I look forward to taking a dip."

The council’s investment in Weston’s Marine Lake is part of its £700,000 'Great Lakes' project which also involves work to revitalise Clevedon's Marine Lake and Portishead Lake Grounds.