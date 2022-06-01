Weston Marine Lake reopens today

Weston's Marine Lake will reopen today (June 1) after a two-month project to bring it back into use for swimmers ahead of the Summer.

Residents have watched eagerly as 30,000 tonnes of silt have been dredged from the infinity lake since March 17.

The lake was opened in 1928 as part of several inter-war tourism projects. - Credit: North Somerset Council

“Marine Lake is such an important attraction on Weston’s seafront," Said Cllr Mike Solomon.

"I am delighted that this much-needed work to restore the lake means we once again have an all-year-round swimming and watersports destination ready to be enjoyed again by both residents and visitors alike.

"Huge thanks must go to the volunteers of the Weston Marine Lake Mudlarks for their continued support with this project.

"Thanks also to Smals Dredging for completing the work on time despite the challenges of working in a marine environment."

The £300,000 renovations have finished just in time for what Cllr Solomon promises to will be an "exciting summer."

He added: "With the re-opening of the lake and the return of many big events this year, including the Weston Air Festival, we’re all set for a busy and exciting summer in Weston."

As well as the dredging, new steps to make the lake more accessible have been installed with other improvements.

The council will now work alongside the Mudlarks and consultants to maintain the pool.

The project aimed to restore Marine Lake as a year-round pool. - Credit: Archant

Mudlarks director, Claire Trevor-Roper explained how the group will do this.

She said: "The Marine Lake Mudlarks are pleased to continue to work with the council to regenerate Weston's lake.

"We will help with the periodic draining and cleaning of the lake - much like Clevedon - as well as regular litter picking with the Cleaner Coastlines team.

"We will be helping organise and facilitate events at the lake, with Culture Weston and others, as we now have a wonderful venue all year round, not just as a safer place for swimming and watersports, but also for theatre, live music events, poetry and possibly cinema.

"This should significantly boost the area, both for locals and for the tourist trade."

Further improvements are scheduled to be made to both Portishead and Clevedon marine Lakes as part of a £700,000 pledge made by North Somerset Council.

For more information on the lake, or to volunteer for the Mudlarks, visit www.westonmarinelake.co.uk