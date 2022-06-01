News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston Marine Lake reopens today

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 5:30 AM June 1, 2022
Lights over Marine Parade light up the night sky. 

Weston's Marine Lake will reopen today. - Credit: Bruce Hartley

Weston's Marine Lake will reopen today (June 1) after a two-month project to bring it back into use for swimmers ahead of the Summer.

Residents have watched eagerly as 30,000 tonnes of silt have been dredged from the infinity lake since March 17.

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

The lake was opened in 1928 as part of several inter-war tourism projects. - Credit: North Somerset Council

“Marine Lake is such an important attraction on Weston’s seafront," Said Cllr Mike Solomon.

"I am delighted that this much-needed work to restore the lake means we once again have an all-year-round swimming and watersports destination ready to be enjoyed again by both residents and visitors alike.

"Huge thanks must go to the volunteers of the Weston Marine Lake Mudlarks for their continued support with this project.

"Thanks also to Smals Dredging for completing the work on time despite the challenges of working in a marine environment."

The £300,000 renovations have finished just in time for what Cllr Solomon promises to will be an "exciting summer."

Most Read

  1. 1 Country estate - complete with gatehouse - is up for sale
  2. 2 Weston school denies teacher made 'sexual assault' comment
  3. 3 What roads will be closed during Jubilee weekend?
  1. 4 Residents slam developer's "wanton vandalism" destroying Medieval landmark
  2. 5 Platinum Jubilee Beacon locations in Somerset: Where YOU can see them
  3. 6 Worle's oldest resident going strong at 106
  4. 7 North Somerset village to host first open-air theatre show in decades
  5. 8 New branch of webuyanycar opens in Weston
  6. 9 Police appeal after disorder at Bristol Rovers v Forest Green Rovers
  7. 10 Man jailed for stealing high-powered cars

He added: "With the re-opening of the lake and the return of many big events this year, including the Weston Air Festival, we’re all set for a busy and exciting summer in Weston."

As well as the dredging, new steps to make the lake more accessible have been installed with other improvements.

The council will now work alongside the Mudlarks and consultants to maintain the pool.

yellow-toned sunset at Marine Lake and Knights Causeway in Weston-super-Mare

The project aimed to restore Marine Lake as a year-round pool. - Credit: Archant

Mudlarks director, Claire Trevor-Roper explained how the group will do this.

She said: "The Marine Lake Mudlarks are pleased to continue to work with the council to regenerate Weston's lake.

"We will help with the periodic draining and cleaning of the lake - much like Clevedon - as well as regular litter picking with the Cleaner Coastlines team.

"We will be helping organise and facilitate events at the lake, with Culture Weston and others, as we now have a wonderful venue all year round, not just as a safer place for swimming and watersports, but also for theatre, live music events, poetry and possibly cinema.

"This should significantly boost the area, both for locals and for the tourist trade."

Further improvements are scheduled to be made to both Portishead and Clevedon marine Lakes as part of a £700,000 pledge made by North Somerset Council.

For more information on the lake, or to volunteer for the Mudlarks, visit www.westonmarinelake.co.uk

Marine Lake
Summer
North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

The four jailed were, clockwise from top-left; Shane King, Ky-Shan Muir, Ilyaas Skinner and Jonathan Markland

Four jailed for total of more than 40 years for raid at drug dealer's home

Paul Jones

person
Dropping cigarettes has resulted in fines

Named: 52 people fined for dropping cigarettes and dogs off leads

Paul Jones

person
The property, in Milton Brow, Weston, has been boarded up

Rat-infested house used for drug dealing boarded up

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV Camera

North Somerset Council

Residents fear mysterious CCTV camera is looking into homes

Carrington Walker

person