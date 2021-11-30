Hovercraft rescue after late-night sea fall in Weston

RESCUE: Avon Fire and Rescue deployed the hovercraft to rescue the person in Weston - Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue

A PERSON was rescued after falling into the water at Weston last night (November 29).

Fire crews from Weston and Portishead were called to reports of a person who had fallen into the water in Marine Parade at around 10pm.

"Alongside Coastguard colleagues, crews deployed the hovercraft and performed a successful rescue," said a spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue.

"Police were in attendance and the casualty was left in the hands of ambulance colleagues on the scene."