Mayor quizzed by Weston's youngest reporters



Carrington Walker

Published: 11:45 AM October 27, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM October 27, 2021
Weston Mayor interviewed by children

Weston Mayor James Clayton shared a hot chocolate with Ashcombe Primary School pupils. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

Weston's mayor paid a visit to Ashcombe Primary School to speak about a project its year four students had been working on and was quizzed by members of the Jill Dando newsroom.

Mayor James Clayton also shared a hot chocolate with four pupils from years five and six who had behaved particularly well that week.

Cllr Clayton discussed his role as mayor and which of these he most enjoyed.

Ashcombe Primary School visited by Weston mayor

Cllr Clayton visited as part of year four's REAL Project 'Should everyone be listened to?' - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

A report by the school's reporters said: "Firstly, we asked him 'what are your main jobs as our mayor?'

"Some of his jobs include chairing council meetings, visiting different organisations, cutting ribbons to open businesses and signing cheques for companies.

"The question that followed this was 'what is your favourite of these jobs?' Mr Mayor said he loves talking to young children and meeting new people."

The mayor also revealed to Ashcombe pupils that his favourite colour was black - because it goes with everything.

What is Weston Mayor's favourite colour

The mayor divulged that his favourite colour was black. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

Weston-super-Mare News



