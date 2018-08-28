Mayor of Weston holds annual children’s party in museum

The Mayor's Free Christmas childrens party at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than 70 Weston youngsters enjoyed crafts and games at the mayor’s annual party.

The Mayor's Free Christmas childrens party at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston Mike and Margaret Lyall welcomed dozens of children to a party at the town’s museum on Saturday.

Children enjoyed getting arty at a crafts table and trying to win in a traditional game of snakes and ladders.

There was also entertainment from Martin Thomas and food served from Clara’s Café.

The museum lent its soft play toys to the mayor for the event and music filled the main hall for other party games.

The Mayor's Free Christmas childrens party at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cllr Lyall said: “We are delighted to be able to us the museum to host our children’s party.

“We very much hope the children enjoyed themselves and had fun making things at the craft table.”

The party is a tradition spanning five years.

