Former mayor of Weston dies

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 March 2019

Maurice Watts died aged 96. Picture: Mark Atherton

Maurice Watts died aged 96. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A former mayor of Weston-super-Mare has died at the age of 96.

Maurice Watts was the town’s mayor during the 1980s and served as a Labour councillor for the Milton ward for many years.

He played almost 260 times for Weston Rugby Club’s first team as a front-row forward during the 40s and 50s.

Maurice was also Weston Operatic Society’s president for 30 years from 1979.

Ken Coles, who replaced Maurice as the society’s president, said: “Maurice was a really nice chap, he was an old Westonian and was very supportive of the town.

“His politics did not interfere with what he thought. He always wanted to do what he thought was good for Weston.

“Maurice was a real gent.”

The rugby club will hold a minute’s silence before the first XV’s game against Newton Abbott at The Recreation Ground on Saturday at 3pm.

His funeral will be held at 1.30pm on March 14 at Weston Crematorium.

