Former mayor of Weston dies
PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 May 2020
Archant
A former mayor of Weston has died.
Mike Lyall spent eight years on Weston Town Council from 2011-19 and four years on North Somerset Council.
Cllr Lyall served as the town’s mayor from 2018-19.
Weston’s mayor, Mark Canniford, said: “Mike was a helpful, conscientious and friendly councillor.
“He and his wife, Margaret were very popular in Weston as mayor and mayoress and supported many people in the town.
“He will be really missed by his friends and colleagues.
“I send my kindest wishes to Margaret, his family and friends which I am sure my councillor and officer colleagues will echo.”
Town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, added: “I can only echo councillor Canniford’s comments.
“For me as clerk, Mike Lyall was always a pleasure to work with, both as a councillor and in his year as Mayor, and I and all the staff will miss him very much.”
