Advanced search

Former mayor of Weston dies

PUBLISHED: 11:53 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 04 May 2020

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Archant

A former mayor of Weston has died.

Cllr Mike Lyall was Weston's mayor from 2018-19. Picture: Weston Town CouncilCllr Mike Lyall was Weston's mayor from 2018-19. Picture: Weston Town Council

Mike Lyall spent eight years on Weston Town Council from 2011-19 and four years on North Somerset Council.

Cllr Lyall served as the town’s mayor from 2018-19.

Weston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall making the first pitch at Weston Jets baseball team's opening game. Chairman Kevin Robson presenting the ball to the Mayor. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall making the first pitch at Weston Jets baseball team's opening game. Chairman Kevin Robson presenting the ball to the Mayor. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s mayor, Mark Canniford, said: “Mike was a helpful, conscientious and friendly councillor.

“He and his wife, Margaret were very popular in Weston as mayor and mayoress and supported many people in the town.

Weston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall and Mayoress Margaret Lyall opening the new Canberra Road play area. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall and Mayoress Margaret Lyall opening the new Canberra Road play area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“He will be really missed by his friends and colleagues.

“I send my kindest wishes to Margaret, his family and friends which I am sure my councillor and officer colleagues will echo.”

Weston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall making the first pitch at Weston Jets baseball team's opening game. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Mayor Cllr Mike Lyall making the first pitch at Weston Jets baseball team's opening game. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, added: “I can only echo councillor Canniford’s comments.

“For me as clerk, Mike Lyall was always a pleasure to work with, both as a councillor and in his year as Mayor, and I and all the staff will miss him very much.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Picture Past: Regent Street, redundancies and petty theft

The Weston Force of the Somerset Emergency Volunteers Organisation held a practical excercise on Sunday. The casualty clearing station. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Picture Past: Regent Street, redundancies and petty theft

The Weston Force of the Somerset Emergency Volunteers Organisation held a practical excercise on Sunday. The casualty clearing station. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rewind to 2016 Grand Final

Somerset Rebels celebrate in October 2016 (pic Colin Burnett/cbmxi.co.uk)

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Drive 24