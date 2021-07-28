Awards given to inspiring people across Weston
- Credit: Weston Town Council
Individuals and community groups who have supported others over the past year were recognised at the mayor's civic awards.
The awards were presented by the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton and the previous mayor, Cllr Mark Canniford.
The mayor appointed Corporal Emily Green as his cadet.
Cllr Canniford awarded the end of term presentations to his cadets Tom Neale and Eleanor Cush and his chaplain Rev Peter Ashman.
The Priory Learning Trust was awarded the borough shield this year. The shield is awarded annually to the person or organisation giving the greatest assistance to local charities.
Neville Coles, CEO of the Priory Learning Trust, was presented with the shield at the ceremony.
Presented with the Mayor’s award were Brigadier Tom Lang, Dr Paul Phillips from Weston College, The Friends of Grove Park, Friends of Prince Consort Gardens and artist Martin D’Arcy.
Sayd Ahmed from Pappadoms Indian takeaway in Milton was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his charity work during the pandemic.
Weston Town Council has worked with a number of organisations to support vulnerable people in the town. The mayor paid tribute to these organisations - For all Healthy Living Centre, ROC, Big Worle, Helping People Volunteer Group, The Stable and Stable Café, and the YMCA.
The awards were followed by the mayor-making celebration dinner at the Royal Hotel.