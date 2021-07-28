News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Awards given to inspiring people across Weston

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:34 AM July 28, 2021   
The mayor appointed Corporal Emily Green as his cadet.

Individuals and community groups who have supported others over the past year were recognised at the mayor's civic awards.

The awards were presented by the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton and the previous mayor, Cllr Mark Canniford.

Big Worle received a certificate of appreciation.

Cllr Canniford awarded the end of term presentations to his cadets Tom Neale and Eleanor Cush and his chaplain Rev Peter Ashman.

The Priory Learning Trust was awarded the borough shield this year. The shield is awarded annually to the person or organisation giving the greatest assistance to local charities. 

For All Healthy Living Centre received a certificate of appreciation.

Neville Coles, CEO of the Priory Learning Trust, was presented with the shield at the ceremony.

Presented with the Mayor’s award were Brigadier Tom Lang, Dr Paul Phillips from Weston College, The Friends of Grove Park, Friends of Prince Consort Gardens and artist Martin D’Arcy.

Sayd Ahmed was presented with a certificate of appreciation.

Sayd Ahmed from Pappadoms Indian takeaway in Milton was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his charity work during the pandemic.

Weston Town Council has worked with a number of organisations to support vulnerable people in the town. The mayor paid tribute to these organisations - For all Healthy Living Centre, ROC, Big Worle, Helping People Volunteer Group, The Stable and Stable Café, and the YMCA.

The awards were followed by the mayor-making celebration dinner at the Royal Hotel.

Helping People Volunteer Group received a certificate of appreciation.

