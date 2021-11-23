The mayor of Weston opened a new venture in the town promising to help town traders yesterday (Monday).

Weston Media Works is a design and marketing studio targeted at Weston businesses to help them grow commercially, offering advertising solutions.

Mayor James Clayton officially opened the town centre store, where food and drink was served and artists from Weston performed.

The mayor said he was excited to see what new opportunities the store will bring to the town.

Cllr Clayton said: "It’s always nice to see new creative opportunities come up in Weston.

"I’m excited to see the work that comes out of Weston Media and to see the help they provide to small businesses and the community as a whole."

A spokesperson for Weston Media said: "The new team has been built up from the government’s Kickstarter scheme, offering jobs to young people on Universal Credit to get them back on to the job ladder after the pandemic."







