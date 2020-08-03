Advanced search

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 18:32 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:40 03 August 2020

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Two men have been charged with a public order offence following a disorder in Weston on Friday evening.

The incident happened in the Italian Gardens at around 7pm.

Justin Lawton, aged 47 of no fixed address, and Bruce Lawton, aged 56 of Ashcombe Road, have been charged with a public order offence and with failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Bruce Lawton has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Both men are due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on September 1.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220171472.

