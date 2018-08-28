Football club raises moneywith three-mile dribble

The club raised money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust. Picture: Marta Dance Archant

Members of a Weston football team dribbled a ball for three miles, all in the name of charity, in horrible weather conditions.

Weston Mendip Girls and Women’s Football Club took part in a Christmas fundraiser in aid of the club and the Bone Cancer Research Trust on December 15.

The girls dribbled a football for three miles from Uphill to the Grand Pier and back while wearing Santa hats.

A final fundraising total was not confirmed when the Mercury went to press.

The club’s welfare officer Marta Dance said: “The weather was atrocious which made things even more difficult, but the girls battled the wind and rain and managed to complete the challenge.

“The money will go towards the wonderful research trust and a small amount will go back into the club to help with maintenance.”

The club was also nominated to receive green tokens at Waitrose supermarkets throughout December.