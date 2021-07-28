News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's youngest graffiti artist helps football club with mural

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM July 28, 2021   
Vanedalism pairs with 12-year-old artist for mural

Twelve-year-old Ruben helped paint a mural for Weston Mendip FC for the upcoming season. - Credit: Marta Dance

Weston's largest all-girls football club has been gifted a mural courtesy of a renowned graffiti artist.

Weston Mendip FC contacted a South West artist called Vanedalism who was helped by a 12-year-old budding artist from Weston, called Ruben.

South West's youngest graffiti artist

Ruben and Vanedalism with their finished mural. - Credit: Marta Dance

Marta Dance, Ruben's cousin, is the club's treasurer and was thrilled to hear that he would be helping out with the mural.

She told the Mercury: "He is great at what he does, he will be pleased to work with Vanedalism.

"He has more than 40,000 TikTok followers so its great to raise some awareness for the South West's largest girls-only football club.

"We want to embrace the community and hope that this mural will be the start."

Meet the South West's largest all-girls football club

The all-girls club has recently moved into St John's FC's clubhouse. - Credit: Marta Dance

The club has moved into Weston St Johns Football Club's clubhouse, on Coleridge Road, where it has teams of all ages up to under-14s play.

Chair, Joanne Edgar was also pleased with the artwork.

She said: "I love it - it looks amazing.

"Well done and thank you to both Ruben and Vanedalism."

For more information on Weston Mendip FC, log on to www.westonmendipfc.co.uk


