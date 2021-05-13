News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Let your dad know how much you care on Father's Day

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM May 13, 2021   
Dad and child holding hands

Send a message to your dad on Father's Day. - Credit: Pixabay

The Weston Mercury is giving people the chance to celebrate the important men in their lives for Father’s Day. 

Children can write a message for their dad, uncle or granddad to let them know how much they mean to them. 

The messages will be printed in the Weston Mercury free of charge to celebrate Father’s Day on June 20. 

Messages are being collected by schools, and children keen to take part can let their teachers know.  

Each message must include the surname, followed by the first name of the recipient, then the child’s message – 25 words or under – followed by their name. 

Schools are asked to send all the messages in one Word document to WSMschools@archant.co.uk with the school and class name in the subject line by May 28. 

Messages will appear as they are written – with no changes or corrections – to make them as personal as possible.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
  2. 2 Mini tornado does damage in Weston
  3. 3 New mayor of Weston 'honoured' to serve town
  1. 4 Weston boy 'overwhelmed' at heart-warming response to car washing business
  2. 5 Weston shopfront restored to its former glory
  3. 6 Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront
  4. 7 Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab
  5. 8 Report reveals staff shortages and leadership failures at Weston Hospital
  6. 9 Doctors urge patients not to suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health
  7. 10 Tropicana announces trio of lockdown-busting summer club nights 
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago.

Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Mercury building up for sale

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Box,Tom Stephen and their son Stan from The Old Inn pub, are doing food deliveries to villager

Food and Drink

May 17: Which pubs are reopening across Weston?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus