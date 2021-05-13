Let your dad know how much you care on Father's Day

Published: 10:00 AM May 13, 2021

The Weston Mercury is giving people the chance to celebrate the important men in their lives for Father’s Day.

Children can write a message for their dad, uncle or granddad to let them know how much they mean to them.

The messages will be printed in the Weston Mercury free of charge to celebrate Father’s Day on June 20.

Messages are being collected by schools, and children keen to take part can let their teachers know.

Each message must include the surname, followed by the first name of the recipient, then the child’s message – 25 words or under – followed by their name.

Schools are asked to send all the messages in one Word document to WSMschools@archant.co.uk with the school and class name in the subject line by May 28.

Messages will appear as they are written – with no changes or corrections – to make them as personal as possible.