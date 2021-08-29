News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Your photos: Beach days and scenic views

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM August 29, 2021   
Sand castles on Weston beach.

Sand castles on Weston beach. - Credit: Roger Fry

Visitors and residents have been enjoying the sunshine and stunning views in Weston this summer. 

Weston Mercury readers have sent in photos of people enjoying the activities on offer in the town, as well as the picturesque scenery. 

Sand castles on Weston beach.

Sand castles on Weston beach. - Credit: Roger Fry

Roger Fry captured these photos of some giant sand castles, evidence of beach-goers enjoying Weston’s sandy coast. 

Boats in Weston bay.

Boats in Weston bay. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

The town is also a hot spot for water sports, and Derek Hitchins photographed a number of boats out sailing in the bay. 

A jet skier out in Weston bay.

A jet skier out in Weston bay. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

Nick Page Hayman caught a photo of a jet skier racing across the waves, while Derek Hitchins snapped two paragliders taking in the views above Weston. 

Paragliders in Weston

Paragliders enjoying the views over Weston. - Credit: Roger Fry

The coast can offer great opportunities to catch rousing sun rises and sun sets.

Weston seafront at night.

Weston seafront at night. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Derek Hitchins and Sarah Doe sent in beautiful photos of the beach and seafront at night, while Roger Fry captured this dazzling image of Uphill at dawn. 

Weston beach

A peaceful scene on Weston Beach. - Credit: Sarah Doe

If you would like to see your photos in print or online in the Weston Mercury or North Somerset Times, log on to https://weston.iwitness24.co.uk/weston.iwitness24.co.uk/ 

Dawn at Uphill Roger Fry

Dawn over Uphill. - Credit: Roger Fry


Most Read

  1. 1 Additional parking to be introduced in Weston town centre
  2. 2 WSM WTI nws 350ps Whirligig festival
  3. 3 Covid warning as crowds expected to flock to North Somerset
  1. 4 Weston Pride founder selected for UK inclusions officer role
  2. 5 Burnham-on-Sea Pride set for 2022 
  3. 6 MasterChef winner and Scouting For Girls booked for Foodies Fest
  4. 7 Weston woman celebrates a century with helicopter flight
  5. 8 Moving tributes to NHS and free wellbeing activities at Weston festival
  6. 9 Your photos: Beach days and scenic views
  7. 10 Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed
Weston-super-Mare News
Uphill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Media

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Carrington Walker

person
A number of nearby businesses have closed as a result of the crowd.

Avon and Somerset Police

Businesses band together as festival leaves Cheddar

Carrington Walker

person
North Somerset Council has pledged to work closely with the Home Office to help refugee families resettle locally.  

North Somerset Council

Council prepares to support Afghanistan refugees to resettle locally

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon