Your photos: Beach days and scenic views

- Credit: Roger Fry
Visitors and residents have been enjoying the sunshine and stunning views in Weston this summer.
Weston Mercury readers have sent in photos of people enjoying the activities on offer in the town, as well as the picturesque scenery.
Roger Fry captured these photos of some giant sand castles, evidence of beach-goers enjoying Weston’s sandy coast.
The town is also a hot spot for water sports, and Derek Hitchins photographed a number of boats out sailing in the bay.
Nick Page Hayman caught a photo of a jet skier racing across the waves, while Derek Hitchins snapped two paragliders taking in the views above Weston.
The coast can offer great opportunities to catch rousing sun rises and sun sets.
Derek Hitchins and Sarah Doe sent in beautiful photos of the beach and seafront at night, while Roger Fry captured this dazzling image of Uphill at dawn.
