Advanced search

Pay tribute to your loved ones

PUBLISHED: 10:27 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 18 May 2020

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Archant

We at the Weston Mercury, who strive to be at the very heart of the local community, understand how the loss of a loved one can have a devastating impact on family and friends.

We know how difficult such times can be – and our thoughts are with you.

We would like to help you to celebrate the life of your loved one or pay tribute to a treasured close friend or family member whose life deserves to be highlighted, and whose achievements – be they large or small – deserve to be recognised.

To help us to build a picture of their life and to tell their story, you can send us your photos and share with us your memories and your well-wishes, your thoughts and your prayers.

If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away, you can contact us on 01934 422500 or email us at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk, and one of our reporters will get in touch with you.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Shark washes up on Weston beach

The creature is believed to be a shark

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Gallery: Weston-super-Mare celebrates VE Day 75

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council

Most Read

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Shark washes up on Weston beach

The creature is believed to be a shark

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Gallery: Weston-super-Mare celebrates VE Day 75

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

Pay tribute to your loved ones

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Great British Garden Spruce Up encourages people to tidy up their gardens

Gardeners World PResenter Mark ane is challenging the nation to spruce up their gardens for summer. Picture: BBC
Drive 24