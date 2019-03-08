Picture Past: September 26, 1969

It was a cookery lesson with a difference for 23 forth-form girls from Worle Secondary School when they attended Fairfax House, High Street, Weston, to see a demonstration of cooking by gas. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A bad joke backfired 50 years ago this week, according to the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cast of "The Spider Ring." One of two one-act thrillers are staged by the St.John Players this week. Not in the whodunit category but rather, "Is someone going to be done?". Picture: WESTON MERCURY The cast of "The Spider Ring." One of two one-act thrillers are staged by the St.John Players this week. Not in the whodunit category but rather, "Is someone going to be done?". Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The rate of unemployment in the district rose earlier than usual.

Department of Employment and Productivity figures revealed levels of unemployment in Weston-super-Mare and Axbridge rose to 3.8 per cent, well above the national average of 2.4 per cent.

In total, 760 were unemployed people in the area, 20 more than in August and 118 more than for September in the previous year.

A Department for Trade spokesman said: "In general the holiday trades are getting rid of surplus labour earlier than usual.

The cast of "A Treasure." One of two one-act thrillers are staged by the St.John Players this week. Not in the whodunit category but rather, "Is someone going to be done?". Picture: WESTON MERCURY The cast of "A Treasure." One of two one-act thrillers are staged by the St.John Players this week. Not in the whodunit category but rather, "Is someone going to be done?". Picture: WESTON MERCURY

"The construction industry has also suffered during the past year from restrictions on credit.

"We hope the normal winter level will not be exceeded but it is really a case of wait and see."

* The district's eldest resident looked forward to celebrating her 105th birthday.

Ellen Stabbins, celebrated her birthday two days later on September 28.

Mr. D. Foster, headmaster, studies the plans for Churchill School - the first comprehensive school in the Weston-super-Mare district. In the background is the present school and the foundation works and mounds of earth that mark the site of site of the new building. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Mr. D. Foster, headmaster, studies the plans for Churchill School - the first comprehensive school in the Weston-super-Mare district. In the background is the present school and the foundation works and mounds of earth that mark the site of site of the new building. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

From Kewstoke, Stubbins said she was going to be spending a quiet day at home with her 79-year-old daughter Belinda.

Belinda said: "She has lived in her home now for 79 years and likes old fashioned ways.

"Weston or Kewstoke have changed so much but she is happy enough here and would not like to change now."

* Weston's MP was caught up in an incident at the Hong Kong - China barder.

A team photograph before Hornet's game with Clifton Wanderers. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A team photograph before Hornet's game with Clifton Wanderers. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

MP Jerry Wiggin was part of a parliamentary tour of the Far East when he ran into trouble at the barder when the group were surrounded by angry Chinese farmers after taking pictures of a bridge

The farmers shouted abuse and threatened the group until a police officer explained the group were photographing the bridge, not them.

* A Weston man was fined after a bad joke at a disco ended in a brawl.

The 20-year-old shoe operative offered the bar tender at The Dolls House Discotheque tupence to pay for two pints worth 4s 8d. The bartender refused the offer and reached for the glasses which the defendant had taken from the bar.

Someone has the ball, but who's who? A moment in Hornet's game with Clifton Wanderers. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Someone has the ball, but who's who? A moment in Hornet's game with Clifton Wanderers. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A tug of war ensued which ended with the glasses crashing into the bartenders face, cutting his nose.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault and causing actual bodily harm.

He was fined £15 and ordered to pay £10 legal costs.