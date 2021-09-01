A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on offer

Published: 12:00 PM September 1, 2021

The soft reopening of The Black Cat Micropub. Co-directors Nick Smith and Claire Howe pictured with their invited guests. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A micropub in Weston has reopened its doors following a revamp and bosses are hoping to breathe new life into the town’s High Street.

Like many pubs, The Black Cat Micropub has faced a challenging 18 months, due to lockdowns and restrictions throughout the pandemic.

But landlord Nick Smith and landlady Claire Howe are determined to make the pub a success – making changes to the venue’s layout to add more seating, and bringing in new product ranges.

Claire said: “We decided to take a gamble and looked at ways to improve the pub by having a better floor plan and increase space.

“We have had installed a cold room cellar to increase our product quality and availability, we have imported American beer taps for the increased craft keg ales, stouts and lager. We have vastly increased our range of gin, and now have a new and exciting 'sweet shop' range of flavoured gins.



“We are hoping to work with our neighbouring businesses and bring the north end of the High Street back to life, we hope other businesses will think about trading there, and new customers will come and find us.”

Weston Mayor James Clayton, Mayoress Kaylee Rose and Simon Court at the reopening of The Black Cat Micropub. - Credit: Mark Atherton

During the lockdowns, The Black Cat Micropub was the first in Weston to offer beer and cider deliveries to its customers. This service was later stopped when trade died down due to supermarkets upping their delivery slots.

The pub also worked with a vendor to provide food for seated customers for a few days over Christmas, but Claire said trade was ‘very tough’.

She added: “After all the restrictions placed on public houses during the never-ending lockdown, we both had a good think if we wanted to continue with the business.

“We have both put our heart and souls into this business, and have been supported by some true friends, and loyal customers, who are looking for a pub that suits them, where they feel comfortable and welcome.

“Before lockdown, we steadily built up trade and, thanks to Nick's knowledge of real and craft ale, have been in the Good Beer Guide every year we have been open, so hopefully we can get back to doing what we are good at, and maintain a pub that's cosy and just a little different.”