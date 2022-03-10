Weston indoor market closed by courts for underage vape sales

Mini Mall on Oxford Street has been forcibly closed due to persistent illegal trading. - Credit: NSC

An indoor market in Weston has been closed by the courts for persistent illegal trading.

North Somerset Magistrates Court issued a three-month closure order to Mini Mall, in Oxford Street, on Monday (March 7) following reports of underage vape sales.

The closure was part of a multi-agency operation and means the premises will not trade until at least this summer.

In January, police also found offensive weapons and a quantity of cannabis on site, which led to the arrests of a woman and two men.

Trading standards first entered the Mini Mall in September 2020 after complaints the shop was selling vaping products to schoolchildren.

On a separate visit trading standards, along with police, returned to the indoor market earlier this year and seized another quantity of illegal vaping products.

North Somerset Council's executive member for public health and regulatory services, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "The council will always take robust enforcement action when traders openly flout the law and sell illegal goods to the public.

"Regulations set standards for the licensing and composition of vaping products for the safety of users - we will also not tolerate the flagrant sale of these age restricted products to minors.

"This is another great example of partner agencies working together to better protect our community."

Sgt. Gemma Harper, from the town centre neighbourhood policing team, said: "A criminal investigation into a number of suspected offences is ongoing.

"We would like to reassure the public that we will continue to target anyone who is suspected to be involved in the supply of illegal drugs to ensure Weston remains a safe town to live and work.

"And we're delighted magistrates have granted this closure order to help protect the local community."

Lead for the Regional Illegal Tobacco unit, Ben Hayes, added: "The use of disposable vapes by school children has become an emerging issue.

"Trading Standards urge people to report anonymously the sale of these items to minors - nicotine is a highly addictive substance and often found in higher quantities in these disposable vapes."

To report any suspected sales to minors, visit the South West Illegal Tobacco website at www.swillegaltobacco.info/report-it/.