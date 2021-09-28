PICTURES: Weston Moonlight Beach Walk raises £25,000
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Weston Hospicecare has thanked all those who took part in its annual Moonlight Beach Walk across Weston seafront in memory of lost loved one.
Hundreds of women set off from the Grand Pier on either a five or 10 kilometre trek, raising more than £25,000 for the charity.
A spokesman for Weston Hospicecare told the Mercury that it felt 'fantastic' to host in-person fundraisers again following a Covid-induced hiatus.
They said: "We would like to thank the 271 ladies who took part in the Moonlight Walk.
"It was fantastic to get back to live fundraising events and we hope the evening will raise more than £25,000.
"I would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers, without whom we wouldn't be able to put events on. We are also grateful to the Grand Pier for sponsoring the event once again."
The charity will use the funds to continue delivering social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical care and support to people in Weston and North Somerset affected by life-limiting illnesses and to their loved ones.
