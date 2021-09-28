News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Weston Moonlight Beach Walk raises £25,000

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:01 PM September 28, 2021   
Weston Hospicecare raises £25k through Grand Pier beach walk

Weston Hospicecare expects to raise more than £25,000 from its Moonlight Beach Walk. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston Hospicecare has thanked all those who took part in its annual Moonlight Beach Walk across Weston seafront in memory of lost loved one.

Hundreds of women set off from the Grand Pier on either a five or 10 kilometre trek, raising more than £25,000 for the charity.

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

More than 250 took part in the event. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A spokesman for Weston Hospicecare told the Mercury that it felt 'fantastic' to host in-person fundraisers again following a Covid-induced hiatus.

They said:  "We would like to thank the 271 ladies who took part in the Moonlight Walk.

"It was fantastic to get back to live fundraising events and we hope the evening will raise more than £25,000.

"I would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers, without whom we wouldn't be able to put events on. We are also grateful to the Grand Pier for sponsoring the event once again."

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The charity will use the funds to continue delivering social, emotional, psychological, spiritual and physical care and support to people in Weston and North Somerset affected by life-limiting illnesses and to their loved ones.

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

Many took part in the event to remember lost loved ones. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

The event was held on September 17. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk.

Walkers taking part Weston Hospicecare's Moonlight Beach Walk. - Credit: Mark Atherton


