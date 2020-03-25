Mass prayer on coronavirus

Sayd Ahmed. Picture: David Kenneford Archant

Weston Mosque held a mass prayer congregation regarding coronavirus.

The prayers took place on Friday and the congregation prayed for the nation and whole community for their safety.

In his summon, Imaam of Weston Mosque, Shammim Ahmed, said: “God tests a nation time to time with some sorts of calamity to see how the nation gets together and deal with it as a nation and community and how they help each other in this difficult time.

“Let us get together as community and help each other.”

Weston Mosque has been working closely with the Foodbank to raise food donations from the Muslim community.

Last week, the town’s Indian restaurant community opened their doors to the most vulnerable and needy.

Group organiser Sayd Ahmed added: “Let us pray to give us the ability to work together and overcome these difficult times ahead.”