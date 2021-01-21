Mother launches fundraising challenge as she battles cancer

Published: 7:00 AM January 21, 2021

A mother from Weston has launched a fundraising challenge as she battles a rare form of cancer.

Eve Lauder, aged 46, was diagnosed with the incredibly rare Goblet cell cancer in December.

This type of cancer only impacts one person per two million, but the ex-Priory School pupil has not let the diagnoses curtail her enthusiasm for life.

Eve has set about, in between rounds of chemotherapy, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Eve and her friends and family will run 56 miles each in February for the charity when she is not undergoing chemotherapy, which is every two weeks.

Eve told the Mercury: “After I was diagnosed I decided to do a big challenge and it has been really well received.

“It is difficult, especially as the chemo can really wipe me out, but I take it every day as it is.

“It has been amazing and overwhelming to see the support from friends, family and strangers and I am determined to complete the challenge.

“I know I will have bad days during treatment so therefore my run may be just a walk but I am still going to get out there every day I can and complete this challenge with my team to support me.

“I’m doing this for my own wellbeing and to keep strong and fight this cancer.”

Initially Eve wanted to raise £150 in the February challenge of walking, running, or cycling 56 miles.

Within 48 hours donations had topped £3,000 as friends and family from all over the world had signed up to join her virtually in this quest, including her 76-year-old mum who will be cycling the distance.

Donations passed more than £4,700 when the Mercury went to press as people have now joined the challenge from Australia, Wales, America, Scotland, and Canada.

Eve, a police officer and ex Hornets and Weston rugby player, has set up an Instagram page @gobletcellgirl where she is documenting her many adventures while she battles the disease.

Businesses including Bay Tree Garage, UK Beach Rugby Festival and Travelability have all supported the cause.

Sharon Harris of The Ship Inn Uphill has worked to gain sponsorship for t-shirts and hoodies for the participants.

To donate, log on to www.facebook.com/donate/1816970048453706