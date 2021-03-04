Weston's MP supports plans for South West freeport

Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM March 9, 2021

A project which could create thousands of jobs and 'boost the region’s reputation as a leader in high-value design and innovation' has been supported by Weston's MP.

John Penrose has leant his support to proposals for the Great Western Freeport, based on the outskirts of Bristol.

A freeport is a space for businesses to import goods and materials, add value to them through manufacturing, and export them.

Freeports are designed to create conditions for inward investment, business growth and job creation.

The Government wants to create up to 10 freeports around the UK, and partners including the West of England Combined Authority, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (HotSW LEP), Somerset County Council and Sedgemoor District Council have submitted proposals for the Great Western Freeport to become one of these zones.

The Great Western Freeport would include the Junction 21 Enterprise Area, Bristol Port, the Gravity Smart Campus in Somerset, and Avonmouth and Severnside.

The Gravity Smart Campus near Bridgwater will play a key role, focusing on clean growth and attracting hi-tech companies manufacturing electric cars, artificial intelligence, and robotics. It is expected to create approximately 4,000 jobs.

Mr Penrose said: “The Great Western Freeport could be a key building block in levelling up Britain’s economy outside London and the southeast, and Weston is well set to make it work.

"We can build on Bristol docks’ success with our dynamic local firms and our increasingly high-skill workforce that’s fuelled by Weston College’s South West Skills Campus, the Engineering Training Centre, Future Technology Centre, Food Works SW and business hubs like The Hive and The Stable."

The submitted bid has been put together by the combined authority working with public and private sector partners, including large-scale businesses across the aerospace and nuclear sector, the region’s universities and colleges, innovation centres, local authorities and business networks.

The successful Freeport locations will be announced in the spring.