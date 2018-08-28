District MPs back the Prime Minister

John Penrose. Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s MP he will be backing the Prime Minister in tonight’s no-confidence vote.

The recently appointed minister for state for Northern Ireland, Weston and Worle MP John Penrose tweeted out his support for Theresa May earlier this morning after she made a statement on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

He said: “ Before everyone asks, I’m supporting the PM in the vote today. We’ve got to focus on getting the right Brexit deal for the country. Anything else is a distraction.”

Wells MP James Heappey also tweeted his support for the Prime Minister.

He said: “I’ll be supporting the PM tonight. Changing our leader right now would be an act of utter self-indulgence & it wouldn’t change anything on Brexit.”

The Prime Minister has also received support from North Somerset MP Dr. Laim Fox.

He said: “I will support the Prime Minister @theresa_may tonight. This is a totally inappropriate time to have a contest. The country expects us to provide stability not damaging division.”

The result of the vote will be announced at 9pm tonight.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee confirmed the vote shortly before 8am, saying he had received the necessary 48 letters of no confidence from Tory MPs to trigger a ballot on the leadership.