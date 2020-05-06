Advanced search

MP’s column: Time to make tax rates fairer

PUBLISHED: 11:14 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 06 May 2020

John Penrose (Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John Penrose (Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A few months ago, most of us would have guessed Zoom was a high-caffeine macchiato coffee. Since lockdown, we’ve all become experts in using it for pub quizzes, virtual drinks with friends and work meetings too.

But Parliament? The stuffy, tradition-bound place with processions and men wearing swords and tights? Really?

Well, yes. And last Monday I became one of the first MPs to speak digitally in a debate on a new law.

It was the finance bill, which puts the Chancellor’s budget into law. And I wanted to point out an uncomfortable truth that, since the lockdown, we have seen better-paid, white-collar professionals working from home, while less well-off key-workers kept travelling to work in riskier jobs where they need PPE.

But those less well-off key workers are paying much higher tax rates than the safer, better-off white-collar professionals.

It’s a quirk in the system, because of lower taxes on the interest and dividends that richer folk get, and the way benefits are taken back as lower-paid people earn more.

But the result it really unfair. It means the haves are being subsidised by the have-nots.

That can’t be right. Bosses should not pay lower tax rates than the people who clean their offices or drive the trucks that deliver their goods.

So I was asking the Chancellor to tax all income the same, whether it comes from benefits, work or wealth. It would not just be fairer; it would make our economy work better too.

We would have the same clear, strong incentives to work for everybody, not just for the rich.

Taxes would be simpler and harder to dodge. And it would reduce in-work poverty, because less well-off families will keep more of any extra money they earn.

So that is what I told the Chancellor. But whether it was better done virtually or in person, only time will tell.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Latest from the Weston Mercury

There with you: How to help vulnerable adults during the Covid-19 crisis

Cintre organised a bracing walk for its service users last year.

MP’s column: Time to make tax rates fairer

John Penrose (Conservatives. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Churches supplying food and face masks during pandemic

Dan Hewlett.

Why Wrington Rotary Club visited Nepal earlier this year

Garry Carr, Robert Preedy, Nigel Oakley and Paul Jenkins.

Brewery to host virtual beer festival for Bank Holiday weekend

Dave Turner of Pitchfork Ales. Picture: Karen Morledge
Drive 24