Weston-super-Mare MP gives thanks to hardworking Royal Mail staff

Weston MP John Penrose visited the towns Royal Mail delivery office. Picture: Royal Mail Archant

Weston MP John Penrose visited the town’s Royal Mail delivery office to thank its staff for their hard work over the Christmas season.

The company is experiencing its busiest time of year while its staff sort and deliver millions of Christmas cards and parcels across the country.

Mr Penrose said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“It was great to meet the team in Weston to thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to when delivering Christmas parcels and cards to loved ones on time.”

The company’s delivery office manager, Dan Riddle, said: “We are grateful John visited the office and for supporting the team.”

The latest dates to post mail which ensure a Christmas delivery are from today (Thursday) through to Saturday.

For more information, visit www.royalmail.com