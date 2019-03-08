Weston MP loses Government position

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: Eleanor Young Archant

Weston's MP has lost his ministerial role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new Government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Penrose was dumped as Minister of State to Northern Ireland, a position he had held since November.

MORE: Northern Ireland role for John Penrose.

Mr Penrose was a big advocate of Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Johnson was named the new Conservative Party leader ahead of Mr Hunt on July 23 after he received almost two-thirds of party member's votes.

The 55-year-old has been Weston's MP for the past 14 years and has previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and more recently as a Lord Commissioner of Her Majesty's Treasury.

Mr Penrose has retained his title of anti-corruption champion.

North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox also lost his cabinet role after he was axed from his Secretary of State for International Trade position.