News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston's MP welcomes Historic England grant for Weston's High Street

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:00 AM June 3, 2021   
Morag Myerscough with her Love at First Sight artwork.

Morag Myerscough with her Love at First Sight artwork. - Credit: Ian Georgeson

Weston's MP John Penrose has welcomed a new grant of almost £120,000 for Weston High Street's Heritage Action Zone from Historic England.

The money will be put towards a unique three-year project designing and placing 21st Century super Shrines, with the aim of creating a sense of shared values and a new sense of worth on Weston's High Street.

It will be steered by a consortium of 11 organisations led by Culture Weston. 

Weston is one of 60 High Street Heritage Action Zones which have been awarded a grant by Historic England to deliver community-led cultural activities on their high streets over the next three years. 

MORE: Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project.

John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John Penrose Weston MP. - Credit: Archant


Mr Penrose said: "Even before the pandemic, out-of-town shopping malls and the rise of online-shopping posed a risk to high streets everywhere, and of course Weston isn’t immune.

"Everyone knows traditional high streets will have to change to move with the times.

"Arts and cultural displays are a great way to add fresh energy, life and fun to bring back local residents and visitors alike, improving footfall to help our local businesses."

John Penrose
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anyone who sees David Purkiss is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819.

Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports

Avon and Somerset Police

Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
plans submitted for housing by Mead Realisations

North Somerset Council

Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Data

Revealed: The 24 areas of North Somerset with almost no new Covid cases 

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon