Weston's MP welcomes Historic England grant for Weston's High Street

Published: 10:00 AM June 3, 2021

Morag Myerscough with her Love at First Sight artwork. - Credit: Ian Georgeson

Weston's MP John Penrose has welcomed a new grant of almost £120,000 for Weston High Street's Heritage Action Zone from Historic England.



The money will be put towards a unique three-year project designing and placing 21st Century super Shrines, with the aim of creating a sense of shared values and a new sense of worth on Weston's High Street.

It will be steered by a consortium of 11 organisations led by Culture Weston.

Weston is one of 60 High Street Heritage Action Zones which have been awarded a grant by Historic England to deliver community-led cultural activities on their high streets over the next three years.

MORE: Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project.

John Penrose Weston MP. - Credit: Archant



Mr Penrose said: "Even before the pandemic, out-of-town shopping malls and the rise of online-shopping posed a risk to high streets everywhere, and of course Weston isn’t immune.

"Everyone knows traditional high streets will have to change to move with the times.

"Arts and cultural displays are a great way to add fresh energy, life and fun to bring back local residents and visitors alike, improving footfall to help our local businesses."