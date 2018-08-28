£500k investment into mental health support for young people

More funding has been allocated to mental health support for young people shironosov

A ‘vital’ £500,000 investment into mental health services hopes to make a significant difference to young people.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston’s MP John Penrose has secured the half a million pounds for children and young people from the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucester CCG (BNSSG CCG).

Mr Penrose appealed for the funding after he noticed an alarming increase in the number of parents contacting him about long delays in getting mental health support.

He, along with North Somerset MP Dr Liam Fox, wrote a letter saying: “We are seeing an increasing number of parents in our surgeries struggling with securing services for their disabled children.

“Parents are trying to cope alone at home for long periods of time with children who are often violent to other family members and suicidal.”

Mr Penrose met with health chiefs at the BNSSG CCG and North Somerset Council repeatedly to push for action.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commision inspected the services, demanding improvements after finding ‘significant areas of weakness’.

Mr Penrose said: “It can be physically and emotionally exhausting for any family to cope with a child suffering from mental health problems.

“Getting specialist help early enough to prevent things from getting worse can make all the difference.

“This extra cash is a vital step for the hard-pressed families who’ve been visiting my surgery to discuss their problems.

“With any luck it will help hundreds of North Somerset’s children grow up living happier, healthier lives.”