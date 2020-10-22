Weston MP votes against call to extend free school meals in holidays

Tory MPs voted against Marcus Rashford's call to extend free school meals. PA Wire/PA Images

Weston MP John Penrose voted against a motion to extend free school meals to schoolchildren in the holidays.

Nearly 1,000 people in North Somerset signed Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s petition to end child food poverty.

The Premier League player is calling for free school meals to be extended to every child from a household on Universal Credit or an equivalent benefit, and to be provided throughout holidays as well as during term time.

The petition also says Healthy Start vouchers – given to eligible women who are pregnant or those with young children to buy basic foods – should be raised from £3.10 to £4.25 per week and made available to all those on Universal Credit or a similar benefit.

Across the UK, nearly 300,000 people have signed the petition since it went live on October 15.

Downing Street seemed to reject the scheme last week, with a Number 10 spokesman saying it was ‘not for schools to regularly provide food to pupils during the school holidays’.

The Labour Party forced a House of Commons vote on whether to extend the offer after the Government refused to commit to Mr Rashford’s demands – but Tory MPs voted against it yesterday (Wednesday).

The motion was defeated by a majority of 61 with 322 votes to 261.

Writing on Twitter, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Over a million children could go hungry over half term and Christmas holidays if free school meals aren’t extended.”

In North Somerset’s constituencies, 3,595 children were eligible for free schools meals in the last school year, according to the latest Department for Education figures.

Across England, around 1.4 million children had the right to claim.

But the Food Foundation think tank, which is working on the campaign with Rashford, estimated that nearly one million additional children have recently been registered for the scheme as Covid-19 drives more families into poverty.

Mr Rashford, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children, said on Twitter: “Whilst I don’t agree with another sticking plaster method, these children do need protecting during the upcoming holidays.

“If your MP doesn’t deem providing vulnerable children with vital food resources a priority then you must ask yourself why.”

The footballer’s continued campaigning on child food poverty comes after he forced the Government into a U-turn over holiday food vouchers during the pandemic earlier this year.