Multi-cultural association treated to guided tour of Weston

Weston's multi-cultural association pictured outside Grove House before they were treated to a tour of the town by Cllr John Crockford-Hawley (blue shirt). - Credit: JCH

Members of Weston's multi-cultural association were treated to a guided tour of the town's historic assets today (July 5) by keen enthusiast of local history Cllr John Crockford-Hawley.

The association is a small charitable group which provides a space for people of diverse backgrounds to learn and exchange experiences of living in a new country.

More than 20 members were treated to a talk on the historical significance of sites such as Mayor's Parlour at Grove House and the Mercury's former office building on the Boulevard.

The group was led by North Somerset Council heritage champion Cllr John Crockford-Hawley and began at Grove Park - once home to Weston's forefathers in the Smyth-Pigott family - and onto The Blakehay Theatre in Wadham Street.

On the tour, members also saw old butcher's shop carvings in West Street and the site of the old market house, now occupied by the Playhouse. Some were even spooked by the story of murder at an old nearby pub, now the Steak and Grill.

They then wondered into Burlington Street where they met other members of the association for lunch at Weston Museum.

Cllr Crockford-Hawley said: "It's wonderful having so many different nationalities keen to understand our local history, a true mark of warm accepting integration."

Before long, a seagull defecated on the councillors head to much amusement from the crowd. Cllr Crockford-Hawley wasn't fazed by the 'good omen' however, and said he would now use his luck to purchase a lottery ticket.