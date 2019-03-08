Advanced search

Multicultural friendship association achieves registered charity status

PUBLISHED: 09:55 30 June 2019

The multicultural friendship association's party for achieving charity status and to thank thier volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston friendship group has achieved charity status.

The multicultural friendship association thanked volunteers and supporters for reaching the milestone and marked the end of Ramadan by hosting a party at Café 53a, in Oxford Street, on Tuesday.

Mayor Mark Canniford is a patron of the charity and he joined in the celebrations.

The group is committed to equality and diversity and promotes friendship, respect and understanding of the different cultures living in Weston and the surrounding areas.

Chairman Triliria Newbury said: "We work with people from all different walks of life, we have 73 countries represented as members.

"We organise different activities each week such as talks on poetry and speakers cover varying topics."

The group meets every Tuesday at Somewhere To Go, in Boulevard, from 1.30-4.30pm.

