Weston charity celebrates successful year

PUBLISHED: 14:08 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 04 January 2020

Guests cut the cake at the group's meeting. Picture: John Scaife

Archant

A Weston friendship group reflected on a successful year with a special cake cutting ceremony.

The Multicultural Friendship Association held its annual meeting and Christmas party at Somewhere To Go in the Boulevard.

The group achieved registered charity status in June but has been working in Weston and the surrounding area for several years.

They were joined by an eclectic mix of people from many walks of life, with speeches on the theme of friendship given by Weston's mayor Mark Canniford and North Somerset councillors David Shopland and John Crockford-Hawley.

The party commenced with a buffet and time to chat and mingle with friends old and new and reflect on the past 12 months.

The atmosphere stayed upbeat throughout thanks to the impressive steel drumming of Steely Dan.

The group meets every Tuesday afternoon at Somewhere To Go from 1.30-4.30pm, with weekly meetings restarting on January 21.

