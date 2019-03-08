Mum to run 5km for five weeks for Cots For Tots which helped her son

Naomi Allen and her son. She is running 5km every day for five weeks to raise money for Cots for Tots which helped her him. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A devoted mother from Weston-super-Mare is running 5km every day for five weeks to help raise money for the Cots For Tots appeal, which cared for her son after he was born eight weeks premature.

Tommy was delivered early by emergency Cesarean section as Noami Hendy was suffering from preeclampsia.

Tommy spent five weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol, as well as seven days on life support.

During this traumatic time, Naomi and her family were given free accommodation at the Cots for Tots house opposite the hospital.

She said: "He (Tommy) spent seven days on life support in intensive care, during this time he was on a ventilator to keep him alive.

"He then spent another week on a high dependency unit in NICU until he was finally transferred onto a special care unit for a further three weeks.

"He was oxygen dependant for his entire stay in NICU, to add to our worries Tommy also contracted meningitis while in intensive care.

"Needless to say, he had a rocky start to his life, but is now a healthy thriving little boy that loves life.

This year it is five years since Tommy spent five weeks in NICU so Naomi is running 5km every day for five weeks to raise as much money as she can for the Cots for Tots appeal.

Naomi said: "The Cots for Tots house kindly provided our family with free accommodation in their house opposite St Michael's Hospital.

"The house was not just a roof over our heads - Anne, who runs the house, provides a shoulder to cry on for every single parent that comes through the doors, a safe haven and support network during our time of need.

"The house is run entirely on donations so any spare cash you could donate would be greatly appreciated.

"Cots for Tots do not just provide accommodation to parents in NICU they also raise cash for vital equipment for the unit at St Michaels Hospital."

The Cots for Tots charity is part of Wallace & Gromit's Grand Appeal, and is the special care baby charity at St Michael's Hospital.

Naomi is starting her challenge on July 7

To sponsor her, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/naomi-hendy1