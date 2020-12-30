Advanced search

Christmas lights design winner announced

PUBLISHED: 13:55 30 December 2019

Weston’s mayor Mark Canniford and Emily Fairhurst. Picture: Becky Walsh

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford and Emily Fairhurst. Picture: Becky Walsh

The winner of Weston's Christmas light competition was 'delighted' to have her work displayed at Weston Museum.

Emily Fairhurst, aged 14, had her display picked by the town's mayor from hundreds of entries.

Weston Museum ran a competition to have a Christmas light made for the outside of the museum, in Burlington Street.

The town's mayor, Mark Canniford, judged the competition and met with Emily to congratulate her and see what she thought of the light.

The council invested in the decorations after a survey showed people would like better festive lights in the town centre.

This year, there were more lights than ever before, with displays up in Orchard Street and new lights for the museum and The Blakehay Theatre in Wadham Street.

Emily said: "I am delighted to have my light made and was impressed with the size of it, too."

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

Hospital at risk of becoming 'biggest care home in West'

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Tax hike will help 'reduce inequalities' in county claim council

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Christmas lights design winner announced

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford and Emily Fairhurst. Picture: Becky Walsh

Tax hike will help ‘reduce inequalities’ in county claim council

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Nursery purchases defibrillator after raising £1,500 at Christmas Fair

Cakes for sale at the Christmas fair at Inwood Nursery, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Christmas lights design winner announced

Weston’s mayor Mark Canniford and Emily Fairhurst. Picture: Becky Walsh
