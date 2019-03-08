Advanced search

Ghoulish tales at museum's Halloween night

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 November 2019

Weston Museum. Halloween after dark event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Museum. Halloween after dark event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Creepy folk stories thrilled visitors who braved Weston Museum's After Dark event.

The museum, in Burlington Street, invited daring history fans in to listen to eerie tales to celebrate Halloween.

The storytellers dressed as ghoulish characters from the past to bring the macabre stories to life.

Visitors also braved the spooky Halloween trail and galleries, picking up scares and treats along the way.

Staff and volunteers pulled out all the stops to give families some spine-tingling fun.

Rainbow Sands ran sand art sessions with Halloween pictures and JSJ Glitter Faces was on hand to help children spruce up their outfits with face-painting.

The museum is hosting a craft workshop on Sunday.

Enthusiasts can enjoy some pixel picture making at 11am, noon, 1pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

For more details about the museum's events, visit www.westonmuseum.org/events

