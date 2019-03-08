Museum hosts Mother’s Day craft fair
PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 March 2019
Archant
Mums were treated to a fun day out with shopping and crafts at Weston Museum.
The museum, in Burlington Street, put on a Mother’s Day craft fair to give children the chance to pick up gifts for their mums.
It was also a good opportunity for families to spend the day together, browsing the stalls and enjoying some arty activities with Liz Godfrey-Day from Rainbow Sands.
Homemade jewellery, cards, candles and photo frames were just some of the items on sale by local businesses.
Children also followed an Easter-themed trail around the attraction to win a prize.
The museum held a similar event in December, when visitors were able to buy Christmas presents for their loved ones.
The next event taking place at the museum is the monthly quiz night on April 10 at 7.30pm, where teams can show off their knowledge of Weston’s rich history. Entrance is £5 per team.