Museum hosts Mother’s Day craft fair

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 March 2019

Beautiful Bottles and Fortunesfinds at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Beautiful Bottles and Fortunesfinds at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mums were treated to a fun day out with shopping and crafts at Weston Museum.

Liz Godfrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLiz Godfrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The museum, in Burlington Street, put on a Mother’s Day craft fair to give children the chance to pick up gifts for their mums.

It was also a good opportunity for families to spend the day together, browsing the stalls and enjoying some arty activities with Liz Godfrey-Day from Rainbow Sands.

Homemade jewellery, cards, candles and photo frames were just some of the items on sale by local businesses.

Children also followed an Easter-themed trail around the attraction to win a prize.

Cathy Loosemore of the Design Pair at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCathy Loosemore of the Design Pair at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The museum held a similar event in December, when visitors were able to buy Christmas presents for their loved ones.

The next event taking place at the museum is the monthly quiz night on April 10 at 7.30pm, where teams can show off their knowledge of Weston’s rich history. Entrance is £5 per team.

Liz Godrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLiz Godrey-Day with her Rainbow Sand Art at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

