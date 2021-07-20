What's on: Weston Museum reveals summer schedule
- Credit: Archant
Weston Museum has unveiled its summer schedule as it hopes to draw back people as lockdown restrictions are eased..
Punch and Judy are set to kickstart the schedule on July 30, with weekly family sessions in Ellenborough Park also on the agenda.
The museum's operations manager hopes families will arrive in numbers for the seaside classic, Punch and Judy.
Matthew Holden said: "'That's the way to do it; bring the whole family to the museum to enjoy a free and traditional Punch and Judy show, a British seaside favourite.
"Shows are performed by our wonderful, local Punch and Judy Professor, Paul Wheeler."
A 'Cuddle Club' petting zoo will also be held on August 17.
Mr Holden added: "Weston Museum's petting zoo takes young visitors on a journey of discovery to meet a range of animals and find out more about these creatures’ secret and often surprising lives in the wild.
Due to animal welfare, we cannot guarantee which animals will be attending but we can guarantee they will be cute and furry”
For a full schedule, log on to www.westonmuseum.org/events