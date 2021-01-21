Weston Museum supports homeschooling in lockdown

Published: 11:00 AM January 21, 2021

Schools and families are being supported with films inspired by history questions from local children.

During the first lockdown of 2020, Weston Museum created a range of digital resources and videos to support the local community. With the current lockdown, videos, information and insights into history are on offer via the museum’s social media channels.

The team has now begun a series of videos called #AskTheMuseum, which starts with questions from local children and class groups about history, then later from the wider public.

The first of these videos features an exploration of historical toys, with the next exploring life in the Stone Age. Later videos will look at particular themes and eras from local history.

The museum is pairing up with experts from North Somerset Council and the South West Heritage Trust to look at what different jobs in the heritage and conservation sectors involve.

Learning and events officer, Katherine Bell, said it has been 'great' to be able to continue supporting children’s learning with the museum's newest set of videos.