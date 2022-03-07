Weston Museum to host 'then and now' picture exhibition

Weston Museum will host a 'Weston-super-Mare and Surrounding Area, Then & Now' exhibition this month. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Weston Museum will host a photo exhibition later this month to showcase the towns best historical landmarks.

The exhibition titled 'Weston-super-Mare and surrounding area then and now' will display how areas of Weston has changed over the years and what they look like now.

It will be entirely produced by museum volunteers using their favourite images from the Know Your Place North Somerset website - a digital heritage map partly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Museum volunteers, supported by Weston Town Council and North Somerset Council, have been adding research and content to the website for three years to help neighbourhoods understand and appreciate their surroundings.

The Great Weston Heritage Action Zone and High Street Action Zone are also sponsors of the initiative.

Community liaison officer, Jane Hill, said: "Museum volunteers have worked very hard to put this exhibition together.

"They have learnt skills such as historical research, photography, framing images, writing captions and how to mount an exhibition.

"The museum would also like to thank A1 Camera Club and Historic England."

The exhibition will be held in the function room of Weston Museum from March 17 to April 2.

To view the interactive map, click here.

To visit the Know Your Place Facebook page, click here.