Mental health talk at Weston Museum

Tom Chapman (standing) from The Lions Barber Collective will give a talk at Weston Museum. Picture: The Lions Barber Collective Archant

An evening of men's mental health education will be held at Weston Museum next week.

The internationally-renowned group of barbers, The Lions Barber Collective, will talk about how barbers can aid suicide prevention at the museum, in Burlington Street, from 7-9pm on Tuesday.

Various presentations are planned during the evening, including entertainment from award winning poet Scott Cowley, who has written about his mental health experiences going to the edge and back again, and the barbers will explain their own suicide prevention experiences and special situations which help men open up about how they feel.

Tom Chapman, from The Lions Barber Collective, believes his profession can play a key role in helping people who may be struggling with their mental health.

He said: "As barbers we are in a unique position to help our clients, through the trust and bond we build with them, they share aspects of their lives with us, then walk out leaving it behind knowing it goes no further."