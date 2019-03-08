Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother’s Day craft fair at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 March 2019

Weston Museum.

Weston Museum.

Archant

Weston Museum is hosting a Mother’s Day craft fair to give people the chance to pick up some one-off gifts for the women in their lives.

Crafters and traders will take over the courtyard and learning space on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

There will also be crafting and Easter-themed activities for children and the chance to enjoy a trail around the museum in Burlington Street.

Visitor services supervisor Matthew Holden said: “Hosting events like this are the perfect way to get people a chance to buy something unique, and a great way for businesses and crafters to reach a new market.”

Weston Museum hosted its popular Clara’s Christmas event in December, with businesses showcasing their wares.

Traders interested in having a stall at the fair this week can contact Sophie Sanford or Matthew Holden at sophie.sanford@wsm-tcgov.uk or matthew.holden@wsm-tc.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Save Harrisen from elimination on The Voice

Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

No trains to run between Weston and Bristol this weekend

Weston Railway Station.

WIN: Tickets to see The Ladyboys Of Bangkok at Weston’s Playhouse

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok will be performed at the Playhouse in May. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Thousands sign Revoke Article 50 petition in North Somerset

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (Inserts of John Penrose, Dr Liam Fox and PM Theresa May. Pictures: Eleanor Young/Victoria Jones)

Tasty cakes and beautiful flowers judged at Yatton Spring Show

Cora Smart with her prize winning garden on a plate at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists