Mother’s Day craft fair at Weston Museum
PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 March 2019
Archant
Weston Museum is hosting a Mother’s Day craft fair to give people the chance to pick up some one-off gifts for the women in their lives.
Crafters and traders will take over the courtyard and learning space on Sunday from 10am-4pm.
There will also be crafting and Easter-themed activities for children and the chance to enjoy a trail around the museum in Burlington Street.
Visitor services supervisor Matthew Holden said: “Hosting events like this are the perfect way to get people a chance to buy something unique, and a great way for businesses and crafters to reach a new market.”
Weston Museum hosted its popular Clara’s Christmas event in December, with businesses showcasing their wares.
Traders interested in having a stall at the fair this week can contact Sophie Sanford or Matthew Holden at sophie.sanford@wsm-tcgov.uk or matthew.holden@wsm-tc.gov.uk