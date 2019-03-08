Mother’s Day craft fair at Weston Museum

Weston Museum. Archant

Weston Museum is hosting a Mother’s Day craft fair to give people the chance to pick up some one-off gifts for the women in their lives.

Crafters and traders will take over the courtyard and learning space on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

There will also be crafting and Easter-themed activities for children and the chance to enjoy a trail around the museum in Burlington Street.

Visitor services supervisor Matthew Holden said: “Hosting events like this are the perfect way to get people a chance to buy something unique, and a great way for businesses and crafters to reach a new market.”

Weston Museum hosted its popular Clara’s Christmas event in December, with businesses showcasing their wares.

Traders interested in having a stall at the fair this week can contact Sophie Sanford or Matthew Holden at sophie.sanford@wsm-tcgov.uk or matthew.holden@wsm-tc.gov.uk