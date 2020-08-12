Advanced search

Weston Museum to reopen this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:44 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 12 August 2020

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Keith Spicer

Weston Museum has reopened its doors after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum will be open today (Thursday), tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday from noon to 4pm.

Over time, the museum, in Burlington Street, hopes to be able to extend its opening times.

While the museum cannot currently hold indoor events, it will continue to provide a host of free activities online and its new website will be launched soon.

Despite the restrictions in place, visitors will still be able to enjoy coffee and cake from Clara’s Café and browse its range of gifts from the shop.

Matt Hardy, visitor services manager, said: “We cannot wait to open our doors again and welcome back the community of Weston and its visitors.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests, staff and volunteers. As a result, a series of safety measures will be in place.”

Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, culture committee for Weston Town Council, added: “Weston Museum is not merely bones and dust from past centuries but is a living attraction allowing people, children, students and visitors to interact with our town’s fascinating story.

“During lockdown we haven’t been resting on our laurels but have taken the opportunity to proceed with the next phase of gallery extension work as our museum continues to expand.

“It will be a real pleasure welcoming visitors back to this people’s museum, albeit within healthy guidelines.”

